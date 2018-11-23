Comparing KLA-Tencor (KLAC) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS)

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KLA-Tencor and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA-Tencor 0 3 10 0 2.77 Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus target price of $130.42, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. Given KLA-Tencor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KLA-Tencor is more favorable than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of KLA-Tencor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of KLA-Tencor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KLA-Tencor pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. KLA-Tencor pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KLA-Tencor has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. KLA-Tencor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

KLA-Tencor has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KLA-Tencor and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA-Tencor 22.05% 93.99% 24.41% Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 16.20% 17.47% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLA-Tencor and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA-Tencor $4.04 billion 3.62 $802.26 million $8.00 11.93 Optex Systems Hldg InCorp $18.54 million 0.67 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

KLA-Tencor has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Summary

KLA-Tencor beats Optex Systems Hldg InCorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process. It also provides reticle manufacturing products, such as reticle inspection, metrology, and data analytics systems for mask shops; and packaging manufacturing products comprising standalone and cluster inspection and metrology systems that include wafer-level packaging inspection/metrology and component inspection/metrology products for various applications in the field of semiconductor packaging. In addition, the company offers compound semiconductor, power device, light emitting diode, and microelectromechanical system manufacturing products for the display market; data storage media/head manufacturing products, which comprise process control equipment, test equipment and surface profilers, and metrology and defect inspection solutions; and optical and stylus profilers, and in situ process monitoring products for general purpose/lab applications. Further, it provides refurbished systems, remanufactured systems, and enhanced and upgraded systems under the K-T Pro name; and service engineering, technical support, and knowledge management system services. The company offers its products and services for use by various bare wafer, integrated circuit, reticle, and hard disk drive manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies; and precision optical assemblies utilizing thin film coating capabilities for optical systems and components primarily used for military purposes. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

