Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.95.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $64,596.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $33,486.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $391,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,452,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,420,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,418,813,000 after purchasing an additional 252,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,862,865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $683,773,000 after purchasing an additional 954,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,277,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $574,852,000 after purchasing an additional 269,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

