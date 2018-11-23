Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $683,000 Position in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (TLH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 4,405.0% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 420,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after acquiring an additional 410,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 4,503.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 129,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 122.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 65.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 1-year low of $2,398.00 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from ISHARES Tr/10-20 YR TREAS BD E’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

