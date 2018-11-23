Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $6.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $148.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

WARNING: “Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $6.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/cobblestone-capital-advisors-llc-ny-has-6-17-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.