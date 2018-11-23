CMC Markets (CMCX) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price reduced by Shore Capital from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCX. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

Shares of CMCX stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 116.20 ($1.52). 123,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,581. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.87).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

