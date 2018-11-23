ClubCoin (CLUB) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One ClubCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00009017 BTC on popular exchanges. ClubCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23,712.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClubCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClubCoin alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000279 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ClubCoin Coin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 101,389,951 coins. The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co . ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClubCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClubCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.