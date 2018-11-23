City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 99,042 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,042 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,482,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 379,667 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 23.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 542,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 101,624 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 8.1% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 308,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 143,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 13.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $11.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

