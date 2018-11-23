City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 112,533 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund makes up about 4.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 23.64% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

NYSE MSF opened at $16.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/city-of-london-investment-management-co-ltd-sells-112533-shares-of-morgan-stanley-emerging-markets-fund-inc-msf.html.

There is no company description available for MS Emerging Markets Fund.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.