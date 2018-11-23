Citigroup Trims Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Target Price to $90.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JEC. DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE:JEC opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 1.19%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 325.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,784,000 after purchasing an additional 877,529 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,029.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

