Citigroup Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Price Target to $59.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $157,019.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,398 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $483,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 158.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 61,126 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

