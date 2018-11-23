CIT Group (CIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CIT Group have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Its third quarter 2018 results reflect higher non-interest income and fall in costs. The company's business streamlining initiatives, improving economy, and rise in demand for financing of inventories and capital equipment will continue to support profitability. Moreover, steady capital deployments indicate strong balance sheet. However, mounting operating expenses will likely hamper the company's bottom-line growth. Also, worsening credit quality will likely hurt its financials. Further, sluggish growth in the industries where CIT Group provides finance remains a key concern.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered CIT Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,756,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after acquiring an additional 375,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,771,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,013,000 after acquiring an additional 324,619 shares during the last quarter.

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

