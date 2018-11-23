Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.49.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

