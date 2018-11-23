Cintas (CTAS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.17.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $146.56 and a 12 month high of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cintas by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 18,267.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 762,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.