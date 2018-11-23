Ciena Co. (CIEN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 427,772 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $132,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ciena by 19.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,320 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $818.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

