CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $134,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $193,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

