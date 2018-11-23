CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norbord Inc (OSB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,891 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.75% of Norbord worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Norbord by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,708,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Norbord by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,727,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norbord by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 359,456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norbord by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248,742 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Norbord by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124,217 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norbord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

OSB opened at $28.04 on Friday. Norbord Inc has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.34. Norbord had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a $0.456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 306.68%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

