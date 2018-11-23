CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 12,881 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.02.

ACN opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

