Churchill Downs (CHDN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $305.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.33.

CHDN traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $265.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,121. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $213.70 and a 12-month high of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.85%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.47 per share, with a total value of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,831.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.83 per share, with a total value of $505,077.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

