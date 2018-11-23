Christopher Pick Sells 1,772 Shares of Apptio Inc (APTI) Stock

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) insider Christopher Pick sold 1,772 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $66,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

APTI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.97. 713,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.62. Apptio Inc has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

Get Apptio alerts:

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,678,000 after buying an additional 75,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 278,102 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 712,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apptio by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 218,653 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Apptio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apptio from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Christopher Pick Sells 1,772 Shares of Apptio Inc (APTI) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/christopher-pick-sells-1772-shares-of-apptio-inc-apti-stock.html.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.