Charif Souki Buys 50,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc (TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Charif Souki bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,548,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,120,227.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Charif Souki bought 30,000 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tellurian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tellurian by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 163,829 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,774,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tellurian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

