CGI (GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,084. CGI has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at about $46,610,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CGI by 96.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,378,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 677,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,958,000 after buying an additional 413,081 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in CGI by 40.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,322,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after buying an additional 377,927 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 8.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,828,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,489,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

