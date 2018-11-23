Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Buys $177,251.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $177,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 31,314 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,558.90.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 5,986 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,465.12.

On Monday, October 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 107,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $425,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 125,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,554.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 29,600 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $128,464.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 20,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $94,656.00.

Shares of CERC stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 182.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 630.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

WARNING: “Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Buys $177,251.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/cerecor-inc-cerc-major-shareholder-buys-177251-00-in-stock.html.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.