Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,424 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 351,788 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 349,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CETV stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

