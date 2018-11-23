Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

