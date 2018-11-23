Cenovus Energy (CVE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded Cenovus Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a sector outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,490,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,738 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,769,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,677,000 after acquiring an additional 194,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,825,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,301,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

