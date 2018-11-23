Cenovus Energy (CVE) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

CVE opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -383.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,490,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,738 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,769,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $291,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,825,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,301,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

