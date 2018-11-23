Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Raised by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,587 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Celgene were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Celgene by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celgene by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Celgene by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Celgene by 14.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Celgene by 7.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $67.54 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

