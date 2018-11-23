Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

