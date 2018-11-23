Carret Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,893,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $146,088,000 after buying an additional 479,717 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,757,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $521,348,000 after buying an additional 413,436 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 58,885 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $64,596.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

