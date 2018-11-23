Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Penumbra makes up 4.7% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $30,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 82.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $977,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,149 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $125.64 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,564.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

