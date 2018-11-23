Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,598,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Rood bought 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,069.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/carret-asset-management-llc-sells-2025-shares-of-fidelity-national-financial-inc-fnf.html.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.