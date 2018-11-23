Carbonite Inc (CARB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CARB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. MED raised their target price on Carbonite from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of CARB opened at $26.83 on Friday. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $625,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,540 over the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Carbonite by 20.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carbonite by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

