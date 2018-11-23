Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $85.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer set a $101.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

