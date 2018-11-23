Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in J2 Global by 31.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in J2 Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in J2 Global by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 1,477.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $246,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,273,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $88,262.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,052 shares of company stock valued at $768,303. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

