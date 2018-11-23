Canaccord Genuity Trims Source Energy Services (SHLE) Target Price to C$3.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

Shares of TSE SHLE traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,275. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68.

In other Source Energy Services news, Director Alan Stewart Hanlon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,000.00. Insiders purchased 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,140 over the last quarter.

Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

