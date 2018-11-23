Canaccord Genuity Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.50 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.58.

Shares of BNS traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 349,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,609. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$69.01 and a 12-month high of C$84.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.45999962636314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, Director Brian J. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$75.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,900.00. Also, Director Una Marie Power acquired 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.19 per share, with a total value of C$250,131.77. Insiders have acquired 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,223 in the last quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

