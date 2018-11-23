BSW Wealth Partners Takes $252,000 Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waters by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,485,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Waters by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 155,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 60,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Waters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $195.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,031,840 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

