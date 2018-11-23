BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 2,743 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $83.95 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

