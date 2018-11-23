BSW Wealth Partners Buys 65,000 Shares of Microvision, Inc. (MVIS)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Microvision worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.04. Microvision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 29th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

