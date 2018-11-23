Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 27,660 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,660 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,106,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,889 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 217,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after buying an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.39 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

