Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

