Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Target Price at $31.50

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Altmeyer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.12. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.