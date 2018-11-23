Brokerages Set MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Target Price at $127.13

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.13.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $144.85. 42,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $98.34 and a 52 week high of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $7,285,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,322.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

