Brokerages Expect Trevena Inc (TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 151.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,128,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 112.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 532,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 67.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Trevena by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.61. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

