Brokerages Expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,285. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,207,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,827,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,761 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 96.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,237,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,973,000 after purchasing an additional 606,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,005,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

