Brokerages Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is ($1.04). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($2.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, VP Adam Woodrow sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $85,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $160,193.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,446 shares of company stock valued at $559,369 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

