Broadview Advisors LLC Has $10.33 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Broadview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Pra Group makes up about 1.8% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Broadview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Pra Group worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Pra Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 482,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,582,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pra Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on Pra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PRAA opened at $29.52 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $225.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $56,679.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $609,371.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $50,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,747 shares in the company, valued at $711,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $162,900. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

