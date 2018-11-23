Broadview Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000. BOK Financial accounts for 1.5% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Broadview Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of BOK Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 289,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the period. Breogan Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, Director John W. Coffey bought 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $245,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,611.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 400 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.07 per share, with a total value of $34,428.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

