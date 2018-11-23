Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Shares Sold by Prudence Asset Management Ltd

Prudence Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,477 shares during the period. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs accounts for 77.0% of Prudence Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prudence Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the third quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.2% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,585,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 10.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

BEDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,496. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $57.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/bright-scholar-education-holdngs-ltd-adr-bedu-shares-sold-by-prudence-asset-management-ltd.html.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.