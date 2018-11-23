Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 5.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

